SEAL Team season 3 episode 16 spoilers: Is Clay leaving for new gig?







Next week on SEAL Team season 3 episode 16, be prepared to see a dramatic story entitled “Last Known Location.” There’s a lot of drama happening all throughout this episode, and there are also big decisions that need to be made.

Take, for example, this: Are we going to be seeing the end of the line for Clay. Could he actually take off in favor of a different career path? We’re not going to pretend as though there is zero incentive in him doing this, mostly due to the fact that he’s been injured in the field and missions aren’t about to get any easier. Meanwhile, Jason himself may also have to consider his options. Being a part of a team like Bravo is not something that you can do for the majority of your life. There does become a time, after all, where you start to realize that the wear and tear may be too much.

Of course, let’s go ahead and make the following clear — we don’t want anyone to go anywhere in the near future. The longer that Bravo Team all stays together, the better it is for us as a viewer. Yet, with a three-month deployment in Afghanistan on the horizon, this is where a lot of these decisions are going to need to be made.

Below, CarterMatt has the full SEAL Team season 3 episode 16 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

“Last Known Location” – Tensions flare on the home front, as Sonny faces disciplinary action, Clay considers a new career path and Jason faces pressure from Capt. Lindell to consider the next phase of his career, all while Bravo Team prepares for a three-month deployment in Afghanistan, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, March 25 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Out of all of these decisions, there is one other thing that’s clear already about Sonny’s story — he may not have the power to make any decision on his own.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What do you think is going to be coming up on SEAL Team season 3 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! After you check that out, remember to also stick around for some more information regarding the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







