Big Brother Canada 8: When will Jamar Lee’s exit be addressed?







Earlier this week on Big Brother Canada 8, we learned that Jamar Lee was removed from the game after a house meeting gone awry. We saw a small picture of it on the live feeds, but there were some questions that remained. Take, for example, whether or not there was something more that we didn’t know about as of yet.

So when are we going to learn more about what happened? We’d wish that it was going to be coming soon but, in the end, it doesn’t seem like that’s happening tonight. In a post on Twitter today, the show confirmed that they are going to be addressing what happened to Jamar on Thursday night’s new episode. They could’ve fit it into tonight’s episode had they wanted to, but it makes sense given the timing of events. Think about it this — typically, Wednesday’s episode concludes with the Veto Ceremony, and the house meeting conflict kicked off after the Veto Ceremony happened a little bit later on in the day.

The fact that Big Brother Canada is not showing Jamar’s expulsion tonight means that, potentially, there could be no eviction on Thursday’s episode otherwise. After all, this will give them enough content to put on the air. There is also still a Head of Household competition that could be played, and we wonder whether or not Jamar will have an interview with Arisa Cox. That is atypical compared to what Big Brother US tends to do, but this show doesn’t necessarily have to follow the lead of the American version of the series.

