Big Brother Canada 8 live feed spoilers: Will there be an eviction?

Here’s what we know at the moment — Jamar was removed from the game this week, and because of that, it’s very well possible that production will cancel this eviction. Yet, the houseguests haven’t been told that, and instead are trying to get that information from production in any way that they can. Alas for them, answers don’t seem to be forthcoming. As it stands, Minh-Ly and Rianne are on the block and it feels like Minh-Ly would depart if things do remain the same.

Yet, we don’t honestly think that production would want Minh-Ly to leave at this point. Why in the world would they? She is one of the most entertaining contestants on the live feeds and she causes drama. Also, remember that this is set to be one of the longest seasons to date and if the show gets rid of too many houseguests too soon, it makes it harder for them to do double evictions later. They could do an eviction this week and a battle back later — it’s at least something to be considered.

As for what else is happening in the house, Carol is (again) contemplating leaving the game while Minh-Ly admitted to feeling guilty over the Jamar situation. Personally, we don’t think that it’s her fault — you can’t predict anything at a House Meeting other than what you’re doing for your own game. We’ll see if there’s more campaigning today, but things are at a standstill largely because nobody really wants to do anything to damage their own game at the moment.

