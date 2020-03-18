68 Whiskey season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount Network?







Following today’s season 1 finale, can you expect a 68 Whiskey season 2? Is the show renewed or canceled? Within this article, we’ll do our best to bring you news on both of these topics.

Before we say too much else here, though, let’s kick things off by sharing the current news at present: Basically, that there is no news. The folks at Paramount Network haven’t confirmed one way or another if the military drama-comedy hybrid is coming back. It’s a unique series, one that captures life on deployment while also some interesting characters. Paramount is still working to establish a solid lineup of scripted shows — they’ve got Yellowstone for sure, but what else is there beyond that? (Of course, you could look towards unscripted shows like an Ink Master, but we know that the network wants something more beyond that.)

When you look at the ratings for 68 Whiskey season 1, the only real thing we can say about the show’s future is that it could go either way. We’re looking at a show averaging a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and more than 500,000 live viewers on average. These aren’t great numbers, especially in the demo, but remember that we’re only talking about one piece to the puzzle. There are some other parts of the equation to be considered, whether we are talking here about DVR ratings, streams, and Paramount Network working in order to build a brand for themselves.

Think about it this way — if you want people to check out some of your programming, you gotta build some brand loyalty. You want people to think that you’re not going to cancel a lot of your shows. Networks can make business decisions to cancel things and we get that; however, we do also think that there is a business decision that goes along with keeping shows on the air. You want to do what you can in order to make sure that people watch new shows in the future.

Hopefully, we’ll have more news on 68 Whiskey one way or another over the next few weeks…

