The Blacklist season 7 episode 12 air date delayed by NBC







While originally Friday night’s The Blacklist season 7 midseason premiere was meant to be a two-hour affair, NBC is shaking things up.

Today, the network confirmed that “Cornelius Ruck,” the episode originally set to air at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, is now set to air on March 27 in the 8:00 p.m. timeslot. The move to separate this episode from the midseason premiere “Victoria Fenberg” may have a great deal to due with the real-life health crisis, coupled with NBC’s uncertain scheduling future for the show.

As recently reported, there is no telling whether or not The Blacklist is going to be back in production anytime soon. There’s a good chance that the remaining episodes planned for season 7 will be pushed off until season 8. Because of this, NBC may be trying to just ensure that they have episodes on the air as long as they can in the spring. It’s a move that makes a whole lot of sense to us, mostly due to the fact that they need programming. Personally, we also like having some time to discuss episodes on a weekly basis.

For those who don’t know much about Friday’s midseason premiere as of yet, know this: It’s going to revolve around Reddington doing battle with an art forger! Remember that he’s unaware that Liz helped her mother Katarina Rostova fake her death, so he may be moving on to some other priorities. We suspect that this episode and episode 12 could be thematically linked, and both of them be a little bit lighter in tone than a good bit of what we’ve seen from the show as of late.

What do you think about The Blacklist season 7 episode 12 being pushed back a week?

