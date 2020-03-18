Fuller House season 5: The case for an early release by Netflix







We know that Netflix has a pretty jam-packed release schedule, with many different shows set to launch in the weeks ahead. Yet, we also know that we’re in one of the most unusual positions of the past several decades. For many people out there, their fundamental way of life is changing dramatically — we all need an escape, and that is something that TV shows often provide.

For many, laughter is the best medicine — and Fuller House may be some of the strongest medicine of all.

Remember this — many families are all in self-isolation together, schools are canceled, and it’s hard to find ways for parents to entertain their children. Safety is the most important thing for everyone, and this is a rare show that everyone can watch together. We know that season 5 wrapped last year, and the episodes that premiered over the holiday season constituted only the first half of the final-season order. There are more coming, but there’s no clear indicator of when they will arrive.

This is why we’re asking Netflix this today: Go ahead and release the rest of Fuller House. We understand it’s ahead of schedule, but go ahead and do something to help some people pass the time. Even if it’s just a few hours, it’s a chance to build some memories and take your mind off the outside world. By the time we get around to when the show was originally set to return, it’s possible that parts of the crisis will have died down. (Let’s be clear, though — we don’t anticipate that this is going to be a health situation that improves in the near future. Be prepared for patience and for more changes.)

Fuller House is a chance to laugh. It’s a chance to remind everyone of what is normal. With sitcoms usually having a short turnaround time to get on the air, it makes sense for Netflix to just show a little advanced kindness and care for everyone out there feeling sad. It’s not going to change the whole world, but it may make the metaphorical sky a little sunnier.

Do you think Netflix should release the second half of season 5 early?

Be sure to share in the comments below!

