Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 22 spoilers: First series finale details







The first details are now out there about the Hawaii Five-0 series finale, and it looks to be as dangerous and intense as you could possibly want. It’s a story that is bringing a lot of stuff full-circle, whether it be the story of Wo Fat, Steve’s family, and a whole lot more. It feels like this is going to be the perfect series finale for the show, at least in that it’s focusing on a lot of what has mattered since the very beginning — the Five-0 Ohana, important mythology, and the islands themselves.

This week, CBS released some of the first official details for the episode — check them out below:

“Aloha” – Danny is abducted and badly wounded by Wo Fat’s wife, who is after the cypher Steve’s mother left him. Also, Steve finally solves the case his father left for him 10 years ago, on the series finale of HAWAII FIVE-0, which concludes its successful 10-season run on Friday, April 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Recurring cast members James Marsters (Victor Hesse), William Sadler (John McGarrett) and Mark Dacascos (Wo Fat) return.

(“Aloha” is a Hawaiian way of saying “Goodbye”)

Interested in gathering up some more Hawaii Five-0 video discussion? Then look below for our take on the show ending! Once you do that, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also check out our series playlist.

Just seeing the title of “Aloha” is enough to get us emotional already, and that’s without seeing the episode! We’re certainly worried about Danny after reading that, but not so much that we’re heading off somewhere or sounding an airhorn into the sky. We remain confident that the writers are going to give us a happy ending for a lot of these characters because that is what this show is — about hope, about family, and about saving the day. This is a time when we all could use a little hope, and there is something about seeing the beaches and palm trees in this current situation that offers escapism like no other.

Remember that Hawaii Five-0 is now separating this episode from what was first set to air before it — you can head over to the link here to get some more information regarding episode 21.

What do you expect to see on the Hawaii Five-0 series finale?

Be sure to share now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







