American Idol season 18 production halted; live show future unclear







We know that there are plenty more American Idol season 18 episodes coming over the weeks ahead. With that being said, though, there are questions aplenty about whether or not any live shows will happen this season.

According to a new report coming in right now via TVLine, the ABC series is now halting production, with a number of contestants going home in order to be with their families. This follows dozens of other series that have already stopped filming, and it also means that the status of the live shows moving forward is somewhat up in the air.

For now, what we know is that these shows will kick off filming at some point around the middle of April, so there is a good bit of time for the series to try and figure things out here. Our hope is that over the next month, everything can start to cool down a little bit and the nation can recover. If that happens, it could flatten the curve and allow the entertainment industry to move forward a little bit more. It’s also possible that the live shows are delayed a little bit, but there could be some challenges due to some of the judges’ other commitments.

Like with most of the other situations going on at the moment with American Idol, we’ve got a feeling that patience is going to be necessary. While we want to see some of these performers hit the stage live, their safety (and the safety of the crew) matters more so than anything else.

