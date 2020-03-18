For Life episode 6 spoilers: 50 Cent to guest star as Cassius







Next week on For Life episode 6, brace yourselves for a lot of different situations — with all of them being chaotic in their own way. We know that Aaron Wallace is desperate to get the information necessary on his case — he’s got the file, and now he’s looking for other information. Take, for example, how the DA handled a confidential informant and also whether or not the search warrant was proper.

While Aaron has been behind bars for a long time, he’s taken the time to study up and prepare. He’s going in here making sure that he is as ready as possible for whatever battle lies in front of him. He may know that it’s not going to be easy, but he’s ready for just about every step. The hope here is that on the outside, he’ll still have some people who believe in him. The problem is that this may not be as easy as it seems with Marie’s father coming into town.

Below, CarterMatt has the full For Life episode 6 synopsis with some other news all about what lies ahead:

Aaron confronts O’Reilly in court, targeting the search warrant used in Aaron’s arrest and the DA’s failure to disclose a confidential informant. Marie’s father comes to town, intent on encouraging her and Darius to solidify their relationship. Maskins arranges for a dangerous inmate, Cassius Dawkins, to be transferred to Bellmore in hopes that he’ll cause problems for Safiya and Aaron.

In case you didn’t know already, the character of Cassius is going to be played by none other than Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. He’s an executive producer on the show, so this should be an opportunity for him to dive into a cool role on a series he cares a lot about. It’s probably also a reminder of how much we miss Power and his character over there of Kanan Stark.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to For Life right now

What do you want to see when it comes to For Life episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, be sure to stick around for some more news on what’s ahead. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







