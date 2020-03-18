New Amsterdam season 2 episode 18 return date hopes for NBC drama







If you find yourself interested in learning the New Amsterdam season 2 episode 18 return date over at NBC, we’ve got some early speculation within! Not only will be detailing that, but also the long-term future of this season.

For the time being, the thing that we would say to everyone is this: Be prepared to be cautious — very cautious — in regards to the future of this and every show out there. Because of real-life health crises, networks are shifting around air dates for a number of their shows. Be prepared, with that in mind, for things to potentially change. Our feeling, according to the Futon Critic, is that the next episode will air on Tuesday, April 7. Or, at least that was the previous plan. We do know that there will be some new episodes in April, but there could also be somewhat of an abrupt finale.

While there may be some uncertainty when it comes to the short-term future of New Amsterdam on NBC, do remember this — we still have a lot of confidence in regards to the long-term future. There is no immediate cause for concern thanks to that three-season renewal. We’re still shocked that the series got the commitment that they did from the network, but we’re definitely not upset about it. This is going to give the series a great opportunity to plan ahead and figure out stories for a lot of different characters.

So when will we have more details on some specific stories that are coming up? We’d be willing to wager over the next few weeks, everything will become a little bit clearer. Just be sure to stay safe along the way — isn’t that what Max Goodwin would want? There will be plenty of chances to see your favorites all over again.

