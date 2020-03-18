This Is Us season 4 episode 17: Randall, Rebecca, & the trial explained







Tonight on This Is Us season 4 episode 17, we had the penultimate episode of the season, and a journey into Randall’s brain. Within this installment, we had a chance to check out how Randall would like to imagine the future in the event that his father Jack lived. Then, you saw the pushback from his therapist as she proposed a different future — one where he became estranged from his mother over the secret that she carried regarding William.

This was a painful, heartbreaking episode that was very much about watching characters take on difficulties — but also Randall realizing what his biggest issue was. It wasn’t so much about his fathers; instead, it was more about his mother and realizing that he had a lot there still unresolved.

Because Randall didn’t want to put his mother through some lengthy, painstaking conversation about William, he decided to take on a different task instead: He put his focus on trying to convince her to attend the trial in St. Louis. This was an opportunity for him to make sure that he did everything that he could to save her. Otherwise, the pain and the what-ifs would devour him alive.

It does feel like This Is Us is going to do everything that it can to show the aftereffects of Randall’s request. Since Rebecca agreed to go to the trial, he can find some peace … but this is seemingly going to be something that tears him and Kevin apart. We know already how Kevin feels about this trial, just like we also realize how mad he was at Randall in New York.

