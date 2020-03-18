





Is FBI new tonight on CBS? If you are interested in mapping out the future of this season, we’ll have that within this piece.

We won’t keep you waiting, so instead, let’s go ahead and hand down some of the answers. There is no new installment coming on the network tonight. Note that this doesn’t have anything to do with the health crisis sweeping the world, and more with an announcement that was made in advance. The show’s going off for a week, which really gives you more time to sit around and think about when we’re going to see Missy Peregrym back as Maggie. (We think that she’ll be back; it’s mostly a matter of figuring out when.)

Here’s the good news — when FBI does return to the network, it’s going to do so with an epic event like no other. Think in terms of a two-part crossover that will feature a lot of big twists and turns! You’ll get to see worlds collide as the teams take on a dangerous threat … and there will be some personal plotlines thrown in here, as well.

If you haven’t had a chance to see some details yet on what’s ahead, check out the attached synopses below…

Part 1 – “American Dreams” – Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) and his team come to help OA find a fugitive LaCroix arrested years ago after a bus with 26 students goes missing and he’s the main suspect, on the first part of a special two-part crossover, on FBI, Tuesday, March 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Part 2 – “Reveille” – After taking down a terrorist, the FBI and their Fugitive Task Force partners turn their attention to the terrorist’s wife who escaped with one million dollars and is determined to follow through with her husband’s deadly plan. Also, LaCroix’s daughter, Tali, is taken away by ICE, but as Jess tracks her down, he realizes her detainment may be more than just random coincidence, on the second part of a special two-part cross over, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

