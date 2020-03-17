Outlander EP still hoping for season 7, episode 8, season 5 finale locked







Want to know a few different things about Outlander past and present? Then consider this article your source for all of that and then some.

For some more Outlander video reaction, check out our thoughts on this past episode at the bottom of this article. Once you watch, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full series playlist. We will have some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

At the time of this writing, show executive producer Maril Davis is doing a Twitter Q&A session on a few different subjects … and there are a couple of notable things from it already. Take, for example, the fact that she is still hoping to get a season 7 and season 8 renewal. The reason why it’s so notable those two are mentioned in tandem is simply this — it suggests that maybe Sony and Starz could consider a two-season renewal, much like they’ve done in the past. It would make sense for them scheduling-wise, but we don’t think that there is any reason to think news is coming soon.

Let’s look at things through this lens — Outlander season 6 is already official. We know that the plan was for production to start later this spring — there’s a good chance that this will be delayed due to the health crisis in the real world, so starting off that season is probably a priority before the renewal. We could see a season 7 announcement coming at some point before the end of filming, largely so that the writers could get to work on more.

For now, what matters the most is this — that the creative team has a chance to know before season 6 is done as to whether or not there will be more. That way, there is certainty as to whether or not there will be a fitting end.

Meanwhile, Davis also noted that season 5 episode 12 (the finale) is locked — there shouldn’t be any delay on it being delivered due to the current headlines. We’ll have more news as it breaks.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next new episode of Outlander

Are you hoping to see an Outlander season 7 at some point in the future?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

THANK YOU as well for all you’re doing. So sorry you’re exhausted! I certainly hope we get a S7 and S8! And yes, the stable scene is great https://t.co/dWLisnxZc2 — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) March 17, 2020

We just locked episode 512 last week https://t.co/3T1W7BV0RY — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) March 17, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







