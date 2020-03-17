Big Brother Canada 8 spoilers: Jamar Lee removed from the game







For those of you who were wondering what happened to Jamar Lee on Big Brother Canada 8, we come with an answer. It’s an answer, but an unfortunate one.

In a new statement today (via ET Canada), the series officially confirmed that Jamar has been removed in the midst of a dispute that started off yesterday with a house meeting. Jamar made a gesture towards a fellow houseguest in Kyle and made a remark suggesting that he would be “popped” on the outside world. It was interpreted as a violent threat, and that leads to the following statement from the show’s production company:

“Insight Productions has made the difficult decision to remove a houseguest as a result of behaviour which occurred that was a breach of the ‘Big Brother’ house rules.

“We at Global and Insight Productions take the rules of this competition seriously and with respect to all houseguests past and present, the confines of the Big Brother house can be trying, sometimes leading to a clash of opinions and emotions in an isolated environment … We handle these situations with care and caution, protecting the well-being of our houseguests and ensuring the integrity of this long-standing production.”

Did Jamar cross a line? Definitely, but our concern is this — Jamar was provoked by Kyle leading up to the moment, and had found himself suppressed by a number of people over time — they would claim that he was acting angry even when he was calm, and that pressure led to the blow-up in the house meeting. It seemed like there was a way for everyone to move forward with reprimands or warnings, but Big Brother Canada isn’t our show. It just feels difficult to accept Jamar leaving when it seemed like Kyle, at from our vantage point, was trying to provoke this reaction out of him. Why is the punishment so lopsided?

Here’s some of what Jamar had to say in a statement:

“I take full responsibility for my actions – I lost my cool and that’s not okay. I’ve always stood behind what I believe in and I’m sorry if I let people down.

He adds, “I want to thank everyone for their love and support, it really means a lot… this isn’t the last of me! You feel me?”

Unfortunately, it is the last we will see of Jamar on Big Brother Canada. We see this expulsion as flawed and problematic, but it’s their show — and viewers will decide the long-term impact of this move.

What do you think about this Big Brother Canada exit? Be sure to share in the comments.

