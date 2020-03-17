The Good Doctor season 3 finale spoilers: Shaun’s difficult decision







The Good Doctor season 3 is going to be giving you its finale in two parts over the next couple of weeks, and be prepared for all sorts of emotional upheaval. These episodes are going to leave Shaun Murphy tested in ways that he has never been before, ways that will find the character faced with tough choices as to what he wants out of his future … and also people he’s the most desperate to save.

Let’s go ahead and remember this — over the course of these two episodes, a devastating earthquake is going to rock the city of San Jose. It’s something that is going to especially leave in danger Glassman, Melendez, and Lea, who are all at an event at the time in which disaster strikes.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer Erin Gunn had to say on the subject of what lies ahead:

“His mentor, his attending physician, and the woman he loves are all at this location, so where does he go first? Shaun is in a position he’s never been in before, physically and emotionally … He’ll very much be in a different place at the top of Season 4.”

If he really comes to a spot where he can’t save all three of these people, that’s going to prove devastating. Odds are, it’s not just going to come down to him — but he will be responsible, at least in part, for thinking about what to do in this given situation. He’s always excelled at thinking somewhat outside of the box, and this is the sort of thinking that could save some lives in the end.

While there are some shows out there that are going to see their schedules changed dramatically by the COVID-19 pandemic, it does not appear as though this will be one of them … at least for this season. We’ll see what the future holds when we get around to season 4.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor, including other updates on what’s next

What are you the most excited to see on The Good Doctor season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







