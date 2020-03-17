The Voice auditions: Cedrice delivers rousing performance of ‘Fever’







Tonight, The Voice blind auditions brought us another crop of fantastic contestants, but the final performer may make you especially emotional. Cedrice has a powerful story of overcoming obstacles, but she’s also got a voice that will blow your mind. Consider her a good reminder that sometimes, the best performers aren’t always the ones who show up early in the blind auditions. There are some great people worth waiting for, as well.

Can Cedrice make it far in the competition? Based solely on what we’ve seen so far, we’ve got a reason for confidence and then some. Cedrice’s performance of “Fever” is one that had a lot of passion to it, but then also some cool runs and a lot of jazz. You could see that Kelly Clarkson REALLY wanted to turn around … but she couldn’t. She made it onto John Legend’s team mostly because there wasn’t another coach wise enough to stick around to see what she could do.

We legitimately think that Cedrice has a great chance of making it REALLY far in the show; a lot of them don’t have the same sense of confidence and performance quality that we saw from her. She just packed a lot into just a few short minutes, she showed us what she was all about, and we’re eager in the end to find out more of what she could do next. John’s got a great musical sensibility and he understands song choice really well; just on the virtue of that alone, we’re hoping that this is the beginning of something big.

