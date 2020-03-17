Better Call Saul season 5 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Wexler v. Goodman’







Want to know what’s coming up on Better Call Saul season 5 episode 6? Then brace yourselves now for “Wexler v. Goodman.” That’s a super-compelling title for this show, and we also think that it’s setting the stage for what could be a great showdown. Or, at least the two facing off within a courtroom. This is a show that comes up with titles for a reason, and our immediate concern here is mostly that we are moving towards the end of this relationship. We know that this has to happen eventually — it’s mostly a question of how, and if Kim is okay in the end.

Herein lies our latest reminder to everyone within the Better Call Saul world — don’t kill off Kim. Nobody in the world wants to see that.

Kim tries to pump the brakes on Jimmy’s latest scheme, but it may be too late to stop Saul; Mike turns the heat up on Lalo; Nacho attempts to enlist support from above.

With the Mike storyline, what we find ourselves the most interested in is seeing how he is able to get under Lalo’s skin and how this could transition Mike into more of who we saw on Breaking Bad. The way that Jonathan Banks has played this character is so nuanced — he was a guy in the early going trying to make ends meet and support Kaylee and Stacey. Since killing Verner, though, we’ve seen a change … and it’s only going to get more dramatic over time.

