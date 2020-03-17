All Rise episode 19 return date hopes for Simone Missick, cast







Interested in learning the All Rise episode 19 return date … or what could potentially be the episode 19 return date? We’ve got some of that within this article!

The first thing that we should note here at the moment, though, is this: Things are very much subject to change. With the COVID-19 pandemic altering the course of the television industry (in addition to every other industry out there), it’s hard to know for certain if this date will last. We’re already seeing a lot of networks contemplate changing their return dates for various shows already, so note that this is something that could also happen in this situation, as well.

As for what we know about what lies ahead, there is no official synopsis just yet. Instead, we do know this — the current air date is March 30, and the title here (according to the Futon Critic) is “In the Flights.” Gotta love episodes that have some sort of theater tie-in to them, right? There could be a lot of interesting stuff to enjoy within this episode, and we have to hope that a lot of it will combine much of what we love about the show so far — pulling behind the curtain on the legal system, and showing parts of it for what it truly is.

Also, giving us as much hope as possible. Let’s face it — we’re in a time and place in the world where hope is something we can never have enough of. These are tough times in the world, and we have to hope that people take some time while they socially isolate and check out this show. (We know that most of you are already, if you are reading this article — be sure to watch it live!)

