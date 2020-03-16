Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Answers & distractions







Curious to learn more about Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 2 following what we saw on The CW tonight? Consider this article an early source for news on what’s going to be a very eventful hour.

There are a lot of parts of season 2 that will feel like a good reflection of what you saw the first time around. Yet, we’ve come to know rather well at this point that there’s a tendency for shows like this to try and evolve. You’ll see a lot of this with Jeanine in this episode, just like you’re also going to be seeing new arrivals and then also Kyle doing his best to help out Rosa. What she has gone through is certainly eventful (to say the least), so there is a good bit of room for some of the writers to dive in and try to investigate this a little bit more.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 2 synopsis:

DISTRACTIONS – Liz (Jeanine Mason) is forced to put her latest experiment on hold after Rosa (Amber Midthunder) begins to struggle with her new life in Roswell. Reluctant to face the truth about his mother’s past, Michael (Michael Vlamis) turns his attention to helping Maria (Heather Hemmens), who is dealing with her own family crisis. Elsewhere, Isobel (Lily Cowles) agrees to join her mother for a day of spiritual healing to keep herself distracted. Finally, Rosa turns to Kyle (Michael Trevino) to learn the truth about what really happened the night she died. Tyler Blackburn and Trevor St. John also star. Lance Anderson directed the episode written by Eva McKenna (#202.) Original airdate 3/23/2020.

Beyond what happens within this episode, we really just hope that viewers take advantage of this opportunity to dive in and check out this show live. We know that there are a ton of issues going on in this world, but for everyone social distancing, perhaps this can be a great, otherworldly sort of escape.

