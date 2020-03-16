





Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? If you find yourselves eager to get an answer, we do have that within this piece … but then also a larger look at what’s ahead.

Let’s not beat around the bush here — there is, alas, no new episode on the show tonight. The biggest reason for that is that there’s a 20/20 special airing following American Idol, and we imagine that this is something people may need during these trying times.

Rest assured, though, that the ABC series is not going to be gone for long, and it doesn’t appear as though the COVID-19 pandemic is going to slow down the remaining episodes from airing. There are two more stories coming, and these are going to be very much linked. There is a massive earthquake, lives will be on the line, and we have a feeling that some big decisions are going to be made on the future.

For some more news about both of these episodes, be sure to check out the synopses for both of them below.

Season 3 episode 19, “Hurt” (March 23) – In the first episode of the two-part season finale, the city of San Jose is rocked by a massive earthquake that puts the staff of St. Bonaventure Hospital on high alert as they race to assess the damage and account for the safety of their colleagues and friends. Meanwhile, Dr. Neil Melendez and Dr. Aaron Glassman are attending a charity event when their lives are threatened by the earthquake.

Season 3 episode 20 (finale), “I Love You” (March 30) – In the second episode of the two-part finale, our doctors work against time and their own personal safety to save the lives of those around them.

We’ll be quick to admit here that the finale title has us perhaps the most curious, given that it seems to be pointing towards some sort of big confession happening. Will Shaun enter season 4 a different person? Is this more about platonic than romantic love? Time will tell…

What do you want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor moving forward?

Are you bummed that the series is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

