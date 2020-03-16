9-1-1 season 3 episode 12 spoilers: Eddie’s tough talk with Christopher







Interested in learning more about 9-1-1 season 3 episode 12 and what’s coming up next? Be prepared for a big, emotional episode for Eddie. We’ve seen the guy go through a lot already with Christopher this season, but there’s so much more going on in this episode for the two.

Of course, since 9-1-1 doesn’t ever just give you a single story, there are a number of other big moments crammed in here as well. You’ll have your typical disaster-of-the-week plots, but then also something important for Athena. You can read the full 9-1-1 season 3 episode 2 synopsis with more insight as to what’s coming:

The 118 responds to a viral stunt gone haywire, a disaster at a couple’s fishing trip and an epic first date fail. Meanwhile, Athena investigates a woman who doesn’t remember being shot in the head and Eddie is forced to have a difficult conversation with Christopher in the all-new “Fools” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, March 23 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-312) (TV-14 D, L, V)

The storyline for Athena here is interesting mostly in that she’s gotta figure out why this woman doesn’t remember what happened. Is it a consequence of the shooting? We think that this is the easiest conclusion to draw here by far, but that doesn’t mean that this is necessarily what happened here at all. We’re hoping for a few more twists and wrinkles to this storyline — anything that gives Angela Bassett the best spotlight possible, right?

Knowing this show and how it works, we’re also fairly confident that there are a few more twists coming up that Fox isn’t even teasing at the moment. Why would they give all of their good stuff away right now? That wouldn’t be their MO, now would it?

