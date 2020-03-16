Supernatural season 15 episode 13 spoilers: Jo and Ruby return







Coming up on Supernatural season 15 episode 13 next week, we’re truly going to have a family affair. After all, you are going to see guest spots from both Danneel Ackles and Genevieve Padalecki! It’s a chance to reflect on the past, plus also give Jensen and Jared a chance to work with both of their wives again. We’ll see precisely what the story holds, but on paper, this one feels really exciting. It’s also a way to check something else off the Supernatural bucket list. We have a feeling that the writers have a lot of different stuff that they want to accomplish before the show comes to a close once and for all.

Want a few more details now about what’s coming? Then we suggest that you check out the full Supernatural season 15 episode 13 synopsis below:

DANNEEL ACKLES AND GENEVIEVE PADALECKI RETURN AS JO AND RUBY – A search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to Jo’s (guest star Danneel Ackles) door and to a secret that may have died with Ruby (guest star Genevieve Padalecki). Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) asks Jack (Alexander Calvert) to do the unthinkable to help the brothers in their quest. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Brad Buckner & Eugenie Ross-Leming (#1513). Original airdate 3/23/2020.

What will Castiel ask? We’re obviously curious about that, but then also how far the Winchesters are willing to go in order to get a leg up. That feels like the sort of thing that could define almost the rest of the season, and the question comes down to how much time the writers want to spend fleshing things out before we get to the final battle.

We understand that there is some uncertainty at the moment regarding the end of the series due to the spread of COVID-19. Let’s just hope that over time, we’ll get a better sense of how The CW and Warner Bros. TV will figure out a way to shoot and get the final episode on the air. For right now, though, safety matters first.

