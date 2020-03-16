Saturday Night Live cancels John Krasinski episode due to COVID-19







The writing was on the wall on this one for a while, but it’s now 100% official — there will be no more Saturday Night Live in March.

According to a report coming in from TVLine, the NBC sketch show is axing its March 28 episode, which was set to be hosted by John Krasinski with musical guest Dua Lipa. This is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the same thing that has ravaged much of the entertainment and sports industry over the past several weeks. It’s also something that could impact much of the industry for many months to come. The site notes that SNL is not committing to any future episodes at present, and production is halted indefinitely. Here is what one source had to say:

“We will monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future shows on an ongoing basis as further information develops.”

For some more news on Saturday Night Live in video form, check out our take on the most-recent episode below. Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist. We will have more updates coming before long.

We speculated previously that the NBC series could consider airing shows without a live audience, but even still it would have put the cast and crew in a reasonably-small studio together at a time when Manhattan is at tremendous risk. Due to the population density alone, this is a virus that could spread in the blink of an eye. Caution is always best, and we’re sure that there will be some more opportunities to see SNL at some point in the future.

While you wait for the show to return, we strongly suggest checking out the wide array of clips out there on YouTube and other streaming platforms. Given that this is a series with more than 40 years in the can, odds are that you will find something that will make you laugh.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SNL right now

What do you think about SNL pulling its March 28 episode?

Be sure to share in the comments below, and stick around for some further news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







