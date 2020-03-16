Outlander season 5 video: Sam Heughan on Jamie’s Lt. Knox decision







On Sunday night’s new episode of Outlander season 5, we saw a pivotal moment when it comes to Jamie Fraser. Once it was clear that Lt. Know was going to learn the truth about his relationship with Murtagh, he recognized that he was fully compromised. He was going to find out the truth about everything, and that meant seeing everything that he was fighting for turned into ash.

Want some more Outlander video discussion right now? Then watch our take on this past episode below! After you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full playlist. We’ll have new reactions every week!

What makes this situation so sad is simply this — Jamie didn’t want to kill Knox. The two had a kinship and Jamie understood him on an emotional level. They’re just fighting for different things. Knox is loyal to the Redcoats and Jamie, in the end, is loyal to Murtagh. He doesn’t want to kill all the British, but he also doesn’t want to kill one of the most important people in his life. Knox was an inhibitor all of a sudden to his idea of peace and through that, he became a casualty of war.

The entire farewell scene with Jamie and Knox was a thing of beauty and in the video below, Sam Heughan describes you it all came together. He breaks down some of the decisions Jamie made in the moment, plus the process of filming the scene itself and the stunt that follows. He also notes that what happened to Knox will weigh on him — he understood the ramifications of his actions, but he doesn’t take it lightly. The big problem from here is going to be seeing who takes the blame for Knox’s death. It could very well stoke the fires of war and cause more chaos with the Regulators sooner rather than later.

The foundation is set for more great stories now, and we’re beyond curious to see what the ripple effects of Jamie’s latest actions will be.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander and what to expect next

What did you think about what happened with Jamie Fraser on Sunday night’s Outlander?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some more news on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Jamie had to make one tough decision in last night's #Outlander. @SamHeughan is taking you through THAT intense scene. pic.twitter.com/m3LI6I1rM6 — Sony Pictures TV (@SPTV) March 16, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







