9-1-1 season 3 episode 11 spoilers: What Athena learns in ‘Seize the Day’







It’s been a long wait, but 9-1-1 season 3 episode 11 is finally coming onto the air tonight! There’s a lot to be excited about here, both in terms of what the show is known for — and also what it could be surprising you with next. The first episode back is entitled “Seize the Day,” and we gotta think on some level that this is a reference to what’s going on with Michael. His decision was very important to the end of the midseason finale, especially in terms of what Bobby learned. Let’s hope that Michael is doing okay when the show picks back up — and of course, there will be a lot of danger that extends beyond that.

Below, CarterMatt has the full 9-1-1 season 3 episode 11 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

The 118 responds to a skydiving trip gone wrong, a bank rep injured in a home repossession and a lovestruck assistant whose lunch run ends in disaster. Meanwhile, Athena and the family come to terms with Michael’s difficult health decision and Chimney’s half-brother from Korea (guest star John Harlan Kim) unexpectedly shows up at his doorstep in the all-new “Seize the Day” spring premiere episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, March 16 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-311) (TV-14 D, L, V)

We don’t think that the new video below does that much in terms of expounding upon anything in the synopsis, but it does at least serve as a reminder that the show isn’t going to be shifting too much beyond what we’ve seen from it as of late. There’s still gonna be action, drama, suspense, and pretty much everything else rolled into one. Be prepared for the show to be as crazy as ever. 9-1-1: Lone Star may be over, but the OG is ready to be back and entertain you all over again.

