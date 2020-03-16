God Friended Me season 2 ratings rise; the season 3 renewal debate







God Friended Me season 2 may be facing one of the more interesting ratings conundrums this spring out of any show on CBS. It’s got a lot going for it and yet, we don’t think that we can guarantee a season 3 renewal for it either.

Let’s start things off here by sharing the simple ratings data from last night’s new episode — the Brandon Michael Hall drama drew a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and close to 6.03 million viewers. This marks the best total for the series since early this year, and we like to think that this is a sign of some optimism.

So why do we consider the series still very much on the bubble? It starts with it filming in New York, which can be a pricey spot to film. Also, it serves as an anchor to the rest of the CBS Sunday schedule, and its performance can also dictate a lot of what comes after the fact. God Friended Me is not stuffed to the brim with star power, and maybe it struggles to get a high profile because of that.

While this show may not be a runaway hit at the moment, we would still contend that it is very important. Think about it this way — we’re talking here about a series that has generated a pretty loyal following, and it may very well be one of the most hopeful ones out of anything on TV at the moment. It’s hard to forget where we are right now not only as a country, but as a world — a lot of people are scared, and they want to look out for something to be hopeful or positive about. This show could be just that.

If you love God Friended Me, continue to watch and live and spreading the world — we could all use a little bit more positivity these days.

