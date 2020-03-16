Big Brother Canada 8 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results (day 17)







Earlier today in the Big Brother Canada 8 house, the Veto Ceremony transpired — and the end results could prove very entertaining over the next few days.

We’ve known for a little while now that the Veto Ceremony would feature Minh-Ly on the block as the replacement nominee. This is something that a lot of the house wants, and that is Sheldon’s goal here when the dust settles. He wants to make a move that isn’t going to come back and bite him in a big way.

Now, Minh-Ly is officially on the block and to the surprise of no one, she is not altogether pleased with it. She is now fighting for her life in the game and there are not a whole lot of options for her to stick around. She’s tried to go to Angela, but she’s got no love for Minh-Ly after the most-recent HoH Competition. She’s spent a lot of time with Madeline, but she’s going to vote her out. Minh-Ly is now up on the block with Rianne after Maddy won the Power of Veto — for certain, Rianne will have the support of Maddy and John Luke. There could be some other allies along the way.

We’ll see where the rest of the week goes, but if we were Minh-Ly, our recommendation would be for her to focus primarily on trying to find a way to show her value to other people — it’s great if she can demonstrate further that Kyle/other people are a threat, but she needs to center in mostly on herself.

What do you think about the results of the Veto Ceremony today?

