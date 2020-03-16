Westworld season 3 episode 2 trailer: ‘The Winter Line’ & beyond







Want to know what’s going to be coming up on Westworld season 3 episode 2? Prepare now for “The Winter Line”! This is an episode that is going to set the tone for the remainder of the season, one that could feel all sorts of bizarre.

If you watched the premiere episode already, then you have a good feeling that this is a very different sort of story than anything that we’ve seen to date. We’re not getting the same visual aesthetic as we did in the first two seasons, and there are also some serious questions of identity you have to be thinking about, as well. This is not the same tale of Dolores that you once remember, and there are new cast members and mysteries.

Yet, we do think that the show is being very guarded still when it comes to preserving a lot of its secrets. If you watch the new extended trailer for what’s ahead over here,

Below, CarterMatt has the full Westworld season 3 episode 2 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

People put up a lot of walls. Bring a sledgehammer to your life.

Yea, so that’s not giving away a whole much … go ahead and consider that a theme for a lot of the stuff that is coming up. This is almost more philosophical — a way you should live — rather than the way that some of these characters could live. Expect a maze, and a difficult effort to get to the bottom of it. The question that you could be wondering over time is simply this: Is season 3 too different? has the series drifted too far from where it was back in the first season of the show? It’s all something worth wondering about.

