Batwoman episode 16 spoilers: ‘Through the Looking-Glass’







Curious to get a sense of what’s coming on Batwoman episode 16? This is an episode entitled “Through the Looking-Glass” that will force Kate to look towards her own past — and one that could also throw Alice into an unusual position.

From the very beginning with this show, we’ve gotten the sense that producers have tried to create as many interesting and bizarre situations as possible. They want to explore the relationship between Kate and Alice, given that this is far from the normal back-and-forth that you would expect from people like them.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Batwoman episode 16 synopsis with more information as to what’s coming:

FACING THE PAST – Kate (Ruby Rose) begins to question her instincts and Luke (Camrus Johnson) gets upsetting news. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) seeks her sister’s help with a special task. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu (#116). Original airdate 3/22/2020. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

While The CW isn’t giving too much away right now when it comes to the episode, but they don’t really need to — the more that they develop Kate and Alice, the more intriguing this story could be as we get closer to the finale.

There’s one other thing that we should go ahead and said right now — Alice isn’t the only foe of Kate’s that she will be facing. Within the next couple of episodes, you’re going to see an old foe resurface and with that, there will be more chaos and calamities around every corner. There are only so many episodes this season and with that, only so many chances to dive deeper into these characters.

