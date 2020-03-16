Outlander season 5 episode 6 spoilers: Jocasta’s wedding







Next week on Outlander season 5 episode 6, there is a lot transpiring in just about every direction — and that includes a big, central event at the center. For the second time this season, there’s a wedding around the corner! In the premiere, that wedding featured Roger and Brianna. Now, we’re getting set for Jocasta’s potential wedding to Duncan Innes, a character who is so much more prominent in the books than he’s ever been on the show.

For some more Outlander video discussion, be sure to check out our take on episode 5 at the bottom of this article! After you watch that, remember here also to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our playlist. That is the best way to stay up-to-date on everything related to the show.

What makes this situation so complicated? Well, Murtagh and Jocasta have had a romantic relationship themselves, and this is something that just doesn’t exist within the books. (Murtagh dies so much earlier in the source material.) There’s a lot of intrigue that comes with this wedding because of that, and that’s without even thinking about what is happening in terms of Governor Tryon wanting Murtagh’s head. Taking him down is a way for him to make an example out of someone, and that seems to be one of his primary goals right now as he looks to stop the Regulator threat in its tracks.

Curious to get a few more details about this episode overall? Then be sure to check out the full Outlander season 5 episode 6 synopsis below:

At Jocasta’s wedding, Jamie learns Tryon’s true motivation for ending the Regulator threat. Claire discovers a lead on the whereabouts of a former enemy from an unexpected source, but the price for the information is far higher than she anticipates. In Jamie and Claire’s absence, Roger and Brianna must save the Ridge from an imminent threat.

One of the things that we can say with confidence about this episode is that the bar has been set high — this weekend’s episode is one of the best that we’ve had all season. Can episode 6, with all of its intrigue, live up to that billing?

Related News – Be sure to get some more discussion about tonight’s new episode

Where do you want the story to go moving into Outlander season 5 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to also stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







