Homeland season 8 episode 7 spoilers: Will Carrie find Max?







As we prepare for Homeland season 8 episode 7 on Showtime next week, it’s fair to say that most of our heroes are in a desperate position. There are also a lot of different reasons why.

Let’s start things off here with one Carrie Mathison, who found herself dismissed in many ways over the history that she’s had with Yevgeny. There are serious questions of trust here, and yet Carrie insists that she has the key to potentially locate Max. The push-and-pull next week between Carrie and Yevgeny could prove interesting, but if she can deliver results, all of a sudden it does validate a lot of what she says. People are often willing to forget about a great deal if they do see a positive outcome at the end of everything.

As for what else is happening elsewhere, the idea of a cease-fire between the Taliban and the United States seems to be in tatters. Saul’s latest theory is that G’ulom may be responsible in some way for the entire situation that led to the death of two Presidents. Haqqani may be the fall guy, and if G’ulom can find a way to falsify a trial, that could lead to him being able to get even more of what he wants — and faster.

Finally, we’re also going to see stateside another story about how to cover and handle the death of a president — something that is certainly rather difficult for anyone to take on. In this case, though, the new POTUS may be doing what he can to give Warner a funeral — but is it really all spectacle? Is this mostly a way to look sympathetic for poll numbers? These questions are floated and understandably so.

