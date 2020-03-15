





Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? With the COVID-19 pandemic, schedules for many shows are shifting. It’s a complicated time, and it does go without saying that there are so many things out there more important than just a television show.

Yet, there’s no denying that TV is an excellent source of comfort for many out there. It represents an opportunity to get away from the world and see and hear about different things. Or, to laugh during hard times. We can’t exactly say that Last Week Tonight is going to help you get away from the world, but it may offer up some perspective. Tonight in particular, it could give you an update on the coronavirus, news coverage of it, and ways to stay safe — with a few potential laughs sprinkled in.

For those of you wanting more of John Oliver, the good news is this — there will be a new episode of Last Week Tonight on the air. However, it will not be a typical episode. In a new post on Twitter, the series confirmed that there will be an episode airing on HBO at 11:22 p.m. Eastern time, but it would be without an audience and would run for fewer minutes than usual. They also added that you’ll probably be able to guess what it’s about.

Why the shorter program? A part of it may be due to the limited time available to resource other topics; also, there really is only one topic that matters the most within public discourse at the moment. (The HBO series also confirmed that there will not be an episode next week, and we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds from there.)

Like with most other shows out there, every single aspect of Last Week Tonight has to be viewed with an abundance of caution. The most important thing out there is that there are ways for the show’s employees to stay safe — like most of New York City, which is doing its best to self-quarantine amidst the crisis.

