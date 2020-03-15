Last Tango in Halifax season 6: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?







Is there a chance for a Last Tango in Halifax season 6 over at BBC One? Make no mistake that it’s something that we want to see. Yet, with that said we know fully there’s a difference between something we want and then something that we actually get.

One thing we do know at the moment is this — we’re looking at a series here that could go on forever. There’s no guarantee that it will, though, and it is not operating on one of those release cycles where you get a new batch of episodes every single year. It mostly comes down to when there is new story and everyone has the time and the space to come back. It’s something that is a step-by-step process, and we don’t foresee that changing all that much in the years ahead:

Speaking in a new interview with the Radio Times, here is some of what show creator Sally Wainwright had to say on the subject:

“I think it’s the things like this kinda slowly cook away in your brain even if you’re not consciously aware of it … So it’s like three years but I think they never go away. We went out for dinner one night me and Sarah and Nicola in January a year back… And it was just hilarious. I was just sitting there listening to them [and wanted to] write for them again.”

So, at least for now, it feels like one of the best things for everyone to do is simply to sit back, relax, and then wait and see what happens. There’s going to be opportunities to bring Last Tango in Halifax back potentially, but it’s not something that can be rushed. It will really come down more to making sure that Wainwright feels that right tinge of inspiration. Let’s just hope that she does in due time.

Do you want to see a Last Tango in Halifax season 6 on BBC One?

