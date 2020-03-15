Outlander season 5 episode 6 spoilers: Jamie, Claire at odds







As we prepare for Outlander season 5 episode 6 on Starz next weekend, the love story for Jamie and Claire may be falling on hard times. We’ve loved having an opportunity to see their love story grow and change since arriving onto Fraser’s Ridge, but there is one thing worth remembering here: No love story is smooth sailing all the time. There are almost always bumps in the road, and there could be some big ones coming next week.

What is at the basis of this one? For starters, a difference of opinion, but it’s going to expand beyond that. After all, we’re going to be seeing within this upcoming episode these two characters finding themselves dealing with some strong differences of opinion — ones that are serious enough that Claire could be giving up her ring to him!

We don’t think that there is any real reason to sound a panic alarm here, as we believe fully that they will make it through this … or just about any other struggle. They’ve made it through decades apart — and in other time periods! Any differences of opinion that they have now can be conquered, and we don’t have any reason to feel anything other than confident about that.

As for what else we’re imagining coming up, we feel like the odds are pretty high that the Stephen Bonnet story will bubble underneath the surface. Meanwhile, there is going to be a potential war that presses on with the Regulators on one side and then also the British on the other.

