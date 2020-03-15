The Blacklist season 7: Megan Boone on production halt







If you didn’t see the news yesterday, there are some big changes to what is going on within the world of The Blacklist. Production has stopped at the moment on season 7 on the NBC series, much as it has for most other series amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We are still at a point where it is far too early to know what the future holds for any production, but shows are doing their best to exercise caution and understandably so.

While there are some finer details still to be handed down in regards to the future of The Blacklist this season, we know that the cast and crew are safe, and we also know that there are many episodes that are currently in the can. That includes the two-part premiere episode, which is going to be airing when we get around to Friday night.

In a post on Instagram below, you can see some of what series star Megan Boone had to say about the filming delay — that included her also showcasing a dub from the Italian version of the series. (Italy is one of the countries that has been hit the hardest by the coronavirus, as Europe has also become a central part of the outbreak over the past few days.) Like with every other show out there, we’re sure that it was a strange experience for The Blacklist to wrap up filming at a time when there were more stories to tell. Everything may have felt rushed and in a way, incomplete.

But, there are more important things in the world than television shows … and there always will be. This is not a trend that will be changing, but the best we can hope for is that the virus stops its spread soon.

