The Walking Dead season 10 episode 12 sneak peek: Negan, Aaron reunite







The Walking Dead season 10 episode 12 is set to arrive on AMC this weekend, and we can go ahead and call the stakes sky-high. After all, there’s a violent showdown like no other with some of our heroes on one side and the Whisperers on the other.

Oh, and we’re also going to be seeing a reunion of sorts with Negan and Aaron … not that it’s an altogether happy one.

In the video below, you can get a good sense of what’s going on with Aaron recognizing Negan in his Whisperer mask. Given what Aaron knows about this guy, coupled with all sorts of trust issues that have been established from years of being around this world, it’s only fair that Aaron would freak out a little bit over this.

So what do we think personally is going on here? That Negan has another plan, and it’s something that he’s actively working and thinking about a little bit. We know that he’s working alongside Alpha and the Whisperers throughout, and we have a feeling that he could end up getting close to Alpha just for the sake of destroying her. We don’t think Negan potentially killing a Big bad would be enough to invalidate all of the horrible feelings that we’ve got for the character, but at the same time it’s a step in the direct direction. It would represent him trying to earn some trust in this new community.

