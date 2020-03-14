Supernatural season 15 filming halted as series finale nears







We know that we’re getting closer to the final episodes of Supernatural airing on The CW, but for the cast and crew, they’re going to be waiting a little while longer to film it.

According to a report from Deadline, the network and studio Warner Bros. TV have made the decision to suspend production on the final season, with only just a matter of weeks to go until the series wraps for good. It was a delicate decision made knowing that star Jared Padalecki is slated to film his new Walker, Texas Ranger pilot shortly after the series finale of Supernatural tapes. We would imagine that there could also be a delay there — in general, we imagine there being a lot of major changes to production for pilots/series in general over the next few months. The COVID-19 outbreak does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon, and networks and studios are taking a cautious approach. Such is best, given that the safety of all cast and crew has to be of the utmost importance.

While we know that some shows are going to be stopping production on their seasons a little bit early, that may not be the case for all of them. For Supernatural, we would imagine that it would be imperative to eventually pick back up on where the show left off, just to ensure that the show gets the proper ending it deserves after so many years on the air. It remains to be seen if the schedule for the final season will be impacted — new episodes are slated to return on Monday, and at least the first few should go on as planned.

As for another CW series, Deadline also notes that filming for The 100 is set to continue as planned. Production is already underway on the series finale, and it is set to conclude next week.

Of course, these are ever-changing times, and we would advise you to stay safe and take all precautions necessarily. We’ll have more news as it starts to trickle in. (Photo: The CW.)

