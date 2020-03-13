Hawaii Five-0 series season 10 episode 21 return date shifted up slightly







Because of the cancellation of March Madness, CBS is now moving things around ever so slightly insofar as their schedule goes. Why? They obviously want to have more programming on the air, and they aren’t particularly fond of the idea of having repeats constantly inundate the finale weeks of March.

As for how this applies to the upcoming series finale event for Hawaii Five-0, let’s just say that the return date has been moved around ever so slightly. The original plan was for both episodes to air on Friday, April 3 on CBS. However, the idea now seems to be to move the first hour forward, where it will now air on March 27. The second hour is still set to air on April 3. This is merely a way to ensure that CBS has more to add to their overall lineup — there are also plans to now air a new Blue Bloods episode on April 3 following the Five-0 series finale. (Originally, that was going to be bumped temporarily by the second hour.)

With filming on Five-0 already complete, it is one show that will not be impacted at all by the COVID-19 pandemic. You’ll see the remainder of its story without any significant breaks or changes to its schedule. Remember that there is still a new episode airing tonight on CBS — after this, you will have a brief hiatus for a week and then the two-part finale will begin in earnest. It’s an emotional thing to think about, and it’s probably going to lead to even more reflection as we inch ever closer. We’re hoping for an ending that speaks very much to the show’s overall history, and also what it has meant to fans for so many years.

