SWAT season 3 episode 16 spoilers: The abduction & aftermath







Curious to get some more news on SWAT season 3 episode 16? Well, this is an episode that will kick off with an abduction … and things will probably only get more crazy from there. The person abducted as a part of a Witness Protection Program, and it just so happens that this is tied to an organization that is very much dangerous. There is a shootout seemingly on the horizon, and a chase sequence that could go into all different parts of the city. This is an episode entitled “Gunpowder Treason,” and we have a feeling that this will serve as a good indicator of ALL of the chaos you’ll be seeing as this episode goes along.

Below, CarterMatt has the full SWAT season 3 episode 16 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming next:

The SWAT team’s search for an abducted teen leads them to a member of the Witness Protection Program and a decades-old political extremist group. Also, Hondo and his girlfriend disagree over a guest speaker at her community center; Luca worries he’s not physically ready to return to the field; and Commander Hicks reconnects with his estranged son.

When you watch that promo and you hear about the main action-packed storyline, you start to realize soon after the importance of just about everything else. These personal stories are so significant just by virtue of mixing things up. This is a show that really thrives when you have a lot of different things thrown at it, and you’re reminded of the hearts of these characters even in the most trying of times.

There are still a lot of episodes still to go, so be prepared for more action in the weeks ahead … and also some more personal struggles, as well. This is a show that, at this point, has a good sense of what it is.

