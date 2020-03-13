





Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight over on NBC? Within this article, we’ve got an answer to that question … but then also a look towards what the future will be.

Let’s kick things off here by going ahead and getting a little bit of the oh-so-bad news out of the way — there is no new installment of the show airing tonight! What’s the reason for that? Well, it has a lot to do with some natural plans for the schedule this year — there are always hiatuses here and there scattered throughout the season, so you shouldn’t be altogether surprised at the pattern that NBC is doing here.

As for precisely what’s coming up next, why not go ahead and start handing out some details? All you gotta do is take a look below now…

Season 21 episode 17, “Dance, Lies, and Videotape” (March 19) – 03/19/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : An ingénue ballerina discovers she’s been secretly videotaped for an [adult-themed] website. Guest starring Ari’el Stachel, Patrick Page and John Waters. TV-14

Season 21 episode 18, “Garland’s Baptism by Fire” (March 26) – 03/26/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Chief Garland must put friendship aside when a pastor at his church is arrested. Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Jamie Gray Hyder. Guest starring Demore Barnes, Roger Cross, Aunjanue Ellis and Rick Fox. TV-14

If you haven’t seen the promo as of yet for episode 17, you can view that below — it’s one that focuses on innocent victims being video-taped, and then also the guest-starring appearance by Waters.

Also, if you did somehow miss it, know that SVU is not going to be going anywhere in the near future — not only was the show renewed recently for a season 22, but for two more seasons beyond that. This is an institution that does have a title already for its longevity, but it’s still out prove something more.

