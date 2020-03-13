The Unicorn season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at CBS?







What are the chances that The Unicorn season 2 happens at CBS? Has the show been canceled already? If you’re looking for some insight on the show, we’ve got it within this very piece.

Let’s go ahead and share the news now — there is no season 2 for the Walton Goggins series just yet. However, that doesn’t mean that it’s for sure done. The show hasn’t been canceled as of yet, meaning that the network is going to be taking their time in order to figure things out here one way or another.

When you look at the ratings alone, it’s easy to figure out why this show is firmly on the bubble. To date, we’re seeing it average a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and well over 5 million live viewers a week. These numbers aren’t bad by any means, but at the same time, they’re not so spectacular that we are altogether confident in the series’ long-term future. It’s going to be based mostly on the DVR/streaming figures, plus whether or not CBS feels like there’s enough reason story-wise to continue the show. (Personally, we think that there is.)

One thing that definitely helps The Unicorn in our eyes is the presence of Goggins himself. Typically, any show that has a bankable lead is on the inside track for a good life. The fact that Walton has a lot of prominent TV credits, including Justified and the underrated and crazy Vice Principals, should certainly help here one way or another.

So when is CBS going to decide the future of The Unicorn? Think along the lines of the next few months. Typically, networks decide the fates of most of their shows by May — it remains to be seen if any of the recent headlines will impact that one way or the other.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Unicorn right now

Do you want to see The Unicorn season 2 happen at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. Hopefully, CBS won’t make us wait forever in order to get the news on a season 2 renewal. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







