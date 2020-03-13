A Million Little Things season 2 episode 18 spoilers: Eddie vs. the past







Often in life, you run into situations where you wish that you could change the past — or, at least make past wrongs right. As you near the end of A Million Little Things season 2, we know that this will be a priority for Eddie. The finale isn’t going to be here next week, but we will continue to build a little bit towards it.

So what is the basis of this upcoming story? We think that a big part of it is going to be about preparing for milestones … or at least trying to prepare in order to make some characters better people. Eddie wants to be better, but he also has to realize that this is not something that is going to happen immediately. It’s going to take a little bit of time for him to establish whatever his new normal is.

For a few more news, including some big stuff for Gary and Maggie, be sure to check out the full A Million Little Things season 2 episode 18 synopsis below:

Eddie becomes obsessed with trying to resolve mistakes from his past, and Shelly and Delilah both take on planning a baby shower for Regina as Eve gives her and Rome shocking news. Meanwhile, Maggie’s new venture has her rethinking her relationship with Gary.

We’re hoping that the season 2 finale offers up at least some resolution when it comes to the dynamic between Maggie and Gary. We’re not sure quite what it will look like, but we’re excited to get a few more details and to see things move forward. (Also, more fantastic performances from James Roday — he was great on Psych sure, but this is the sort of character who allows him to show off many new sides.)

