Legacies season 2 episode 15 spoilers: A not-so-happy birthday







Are you curious to see Legacies season 2 episode 15? This is an episode that will revolve around many different things, but a birthday is one of the biggest ones!

We want this to be happy and celebratory — we really do. We just know that within this world, you gotta be suspicious of just about everything. You have to be concerned that there are a few shocking twists and turns around just about every corner. Lizzie and Josie may have some happy moments in here but, before the story is over, a lot of characters are going to have to make some pretty-tough decisions. Take, for example, some of what happens with Josie in general as Hope and Alaric have a big-time argument on their hands.

Below, CarterMatt has the official Legacies season 2 episode 15 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

HEROES SAVE THE DAY – When things take a dark turn on the twins’ 17th birthday, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) is left to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) takes drastic measures when she and Alaric (Matthew Davis) clash over how to handle an issue involving Josie (Kaylee Bryant). Finally, Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) makes a heartbreaking discovery. Lauren Petzke directed the episode written by Adam Higgs & Jimmy Mosqueda (#215). Original airdate 3/19/2020.

This is one of those episodes that could even be nostalgic for old-school fans of The Vampire Diaries. If you think back to some of the earlier seasons of the show, one of the things that has long been a constant is the mixture of emotional storytelling and crazy supernatural surprises. The Rafael story, amidst everything else going on, could stick with you as much as anything.

