Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 18 spoilers: ‘Give a Little Bit’







Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 18? This is a story entitled “Give a Little Bit” and it’s about a few different things. Meredith is looking to help a lot of people courtesy of a pro bono surgery day — it’s a virtuous thing to do! Yet, at the same time it’s also something that can easily be overwhelming.

For some more news on Grey’s Anatomy in video form? Then watch some of the latest that we’ve got at the bottom of this article all about the show! Once you check that out, be sure to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our Grey’s Anatomy playlist. We’ll have other insight before long.

One of the things that this episode may look to focus on is the rampant problem that is going on when it comes to healthcare in this country. There are a lot of people out there who have serious problems and are in need of surgery, but simply cannot afford it or are in a place where being insured is difficult. That’s why, in situations like this, we’ve heard of an overwhelming, shocking response to free medical care. Meredith is only doing this for a day, but we feel like there are probably enough potential patients to last her for a month, if not longer.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 18 synopsis with more news all about what lies ahead:

Meredith heads up a pro bono surgery day, but the overwhelming patient response causes her to struggle to keep things in order. DeLuca treats a teenage patient whom he suspects is in danger and desperately tries to get Bailey to support his theory.

Over the course of this episode, we do think that we’re also going to get a fuller picture of what’s happening with Andrew DeLuca. Is he really starting to become a little bit unstable? It’s definitely something to wonder about, but we definitely hope that he’s okay.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 18?

Be sure to sound off right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around if you want more information on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







