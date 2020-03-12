Katy Keene episode 7 spoilers: The wedding dress mission







Coming up on next week’s Katy Keene episode 7, you will have an opportunity to see a lot of different events unfold. Take, for example, seeing the title character do her best to create the perfect wedding dress.

We don’t have to tell many of you out there how important the wedding industry is — there is so much money to be made here, but also so many opportunities to create great memories for people! While the rewards are great, we also imagine that it comes along with a rather hefty amount of stress, as well. How could it not, all things considered? We’re talking here about something that takes a lot of time and it may put Katy through some of her paces.

So what is happening with some of the other characters? Below, CarterMatt has the full Katy Keene episode 7 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

A BIG SWING – Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) is putting pressure on Katy (Lucy Hale) to design a wedding dress that would be career changing for her. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) wants to keep pushing his career forward, so he decides to put on a show. Josie (Ashleigh Murray) is frustrated that nothing has come from her EP party. Meanwhile, Pepper (Julia Chan) turns to Alexander (Lucien Laviscount) and Xandra (Camille Hyde) for an investment opportunity. Greg Smith directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#107). Original airdate 3/19/2020. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

One important thing to point out here about this episode in advance is that with Aguirre-Sacasa taking on solo writing duties, it’s fair to say that this is a big installment. Typically, executive producers pick and choose the stories that are the most notable to lay out insofar as the script goes.

