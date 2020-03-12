Legacies season 2 episode 14 sneak peek: The simulation begins







There are so many things to be excited about entering Legacies season 2 episode 14 on The CW tonight. For starters, it’s the first new episode of the series in a while. Also, this does mark an opportunity for us to see one of the most experimental episodes we’ve seen in a while.

At the center of this one is a simulation-of-sorts, sparked by Emma and one that leads us into a black-and-white world. It’s fair to say that Josie will be at the center of much of the story, and there are some other fascinating people involved. Take, for example, Jade, who is featured heavily in the sneak peek below. Meanwhile, it’s clear that everyone has their own separate belief on what the simulation could or should be. Take, for example, Lizzie hoping for something a tad more tropical. Let’s just say that if we had it our way, we’d probably do something similar when choosing a simulation.

So what’s the importance of characters being put in such a place? It could be a way for all of the students of the Salvatore School to come together and resolve their differences … something that they definitely need to figure out a way in order to do. They are, after all, living within desperate times, and at a certain point they should all realize that they are so much stronger together than they ever will be apart. It may not be easy, but they need to establish a little bit of peace … and even if they do, there’s still no guarantee of anything. We’re worried about Josie, but we’re also worried in general about what feels like an enigmatic end to this season.

Do you really know how all of this is going to end? The clear answer is no … so be prepared for just about anything.

