Blue Bloods season 10 episode 16 video: Jamie & Eddie’s dog trouble







Blue Bloods season 10 episode 16 is going to feature a lot of different stories at its core, but we gotta admit — we’re all about the dog!

In the video sneak peek below (via SpoilerTV), you can see Jamie and Eddie have a little bit of conflict over whether or not they should bring home a dog that proved useful when it came to leading them a crime scene. After the dog helped out, Eddie apparently decided to bring him back to the precinct. He then tore a bunch of stuff up, which proceeded to inform both her and Jamie that this is not a law-enforcement animal that they are dealing with. Instead, it is one that seems to have an MO that is all about wrecking havoc in contained places.

Yet, he’s not a bad dog by any means! It’s revealed in this preview that the dog, apparently named Mutts, was let go by the criminals who were using him being he wasn’t fulfilling some of their needs. He’s got a good heart and, with that, Eddie wants to give him a good home. Jamie, however, is not so sure. While there is a dispute here, rest assured that this is not one that is particularly heavy insofar as drama goes. There are no shouting matches or the like, and we’re hoping that in the end, the two find themselves a new four-legged friend here. It would give the two an opportunity to enrich their home a little bit, and we like the idea of having a new “member” of the Reagan family that there can be some stories about here and there.

Plus, aren’t TV shows sometimes better when dogs are a part of them? We certainly do love all of the lighthearted fun that Eddie has brought to Hawaii Five-0 over the years. We have to imagine that some good could come out of this, as well.

