The Conners season 2 spoilers: Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne to guest







Excited to see a couple of familiar faces diving into the world of The Conners season 2? Then know this — both Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are going to be making appearances on the upcoming March 13 episode.

The image below is your first look at the two on the show’s set, and there is a little bit of an interesting history here. Remember that Sharon Osbourne worked alongside Sara Gilbert on The Talk, so they know one another already and have a good rapport. The Osbournes are featured over at The Lunch Box, so we gotta imagine that they are going to be clients of the establishment in some shape or form. Be prepared for a lot of fun here, and also a few classic one-liners and quotes that you’ve heard from Ozzy and Sharon before.

Below, CarterMatt has the full synopsis from this episode of The Conners with more news as to what’s coming:

“Beards, Thrupples and Robots” — Harris is the boss of Darlene after her mom, desperate for money, gets a job at Price Warehouse; Jackie decides to take her “thrupple” relationship with Ron and Janelle to the next level; and everyone makes fun of Ben’s appearance after he shaves his beard in an attempt to appear more clean-cut to potential advertisers for the magazine.

This synopsis doesn’t indicate what Ozzy and Sharon are doing within this episode, so we’re expecting this to be a brief cameo more so than something that dominates the majority of the episode insofar as airtime goes. It’s just another reminder in the end of the ability that this show has to bring in all sorts of great guest stars. We’ve already had Jennifer Grey, Clark Gregg, and Katey Sagal on the show as of late and there’s a lot to love about all of that!

