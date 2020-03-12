Nancy Drew episode 17 return date: The aftermath of the Lucy reveal







Following tonight’s new episode, are you interested in checking out the Nancy Drew episode 17 return date … or some more news when it comes to the future of the series?

The first thing worth noting here is that you’re going to be waiting for a rather LONG time to get some more insight on when the series is coming back. Think in terms of a good several weeks. There is no new episode next week or the week after. Heck, there isn’t one for the week after that. You will be forced to wait until we get around to Wednesday, April 8 to say hello again to the Kennedy McMann series, which has a lot of story that it needs to pick up and tackle.

For so long now with the show, we’ve eagerly awaited answers to the big, central mystery of what happened to Lucy. Well, we now know … but the answers are a little bit more complicated. This wasn’t so much of a murder as it was first thought, and there are feelings, actions, and more that will stem from the truth.

Also, there’s a chance coming up where another case could surface right away … or get tied up soon after that. As executive producers Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor tell TVLine, the idea here is to keep you on your toes at just about every moment possible:

We’ve set a precedent on the show where you never know when the case is going to get solved. It’s not always the finale. Sometimes it’s earlier than that, and a whole new case will begin.

That’s something to be excited about through the remainder of this season — it’s possible that there will be another mystery tied up before the finale, but who knows? The creative team may find a way to extend things a little bit longer … mostly because they can. It’s in the DNA of things at this point.

What do you want to see when it comes to Nancy Drew episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around in the event you do want some other insight when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







