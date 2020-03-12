Survivor: Winners at War episode 6: Two tribal councils coming







Moving into Survivor: Winners at War episode 6, we have a good feeling that things are going to remain very much exciting. We’re not at a point in the game where there are three tribes instead of two, and we’ve also just born witness to one of the biggest vote-outs of the entire season. Boston Rob was just taken out after trying to use the Buddy System on the people on the new Yara Tribe. That didn’t go altogether well.

We knew that Rob wouldn’t have a great chance to stick around in this game due to his threat level alone … but that doesn’t make his exit now any less sad. He’s an iconic player and he’s known for doing some iconic stuff.

Now, though, we’re in an interesting position where Adam and Ben are going to be able to play however they want — which is great, until of course you remember that they are also on a tribe with two other people who aren’t going to turn on each other. There’s no way we foresee Sophie or Sarah splitting up, which means that either Adam or Ben could end up going next … especially when you end up thinking about some of the advantages the two women have between them.

Also, consider this — there are two Tribal Councils coming up! That means a couple of players are heading over to Edge of Extinction, which will only add further to the sense of chaos and drama there. We didn’t see much of the Edge tonight at all, but rest assured we’ll get a better sense of it soon. That’s especially true for the secret scenes.

